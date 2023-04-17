Lathicharge at Singhu, minister hurt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

Ministers, MLAs and AAP activists going from Punjab to Delhi to support Arvind Kejriwal were stopped and lathi-charged by the Delhi Police on the Singhu border.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and many workers were injured. They were admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela.

The AAP ministers and MLAs along with workers sat on the road and raised slogans against the BJP government. Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa told mediapersons that they were stopped by the Delhi Police on the Singhu border.

“Our volunteers were hit on their heads with lathis. The officer, who was present there at that time, ordered the policemen to cane charge the activists,” he said. The Modi government was adopting a dictatorial attitude to stop the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said when their convoy reached Delhi, they too were stopped by the police on the border. “When we asked them why we were stopped, no reason was given to us by any of the officials. Even after a lot of struggle, when we were not allowed to go, I somehow changed my vehicle and reached Delhi,” he said.