Latifpura: FIR filed against 16 protesters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

The police on Thursday lodged a fourth FIR in connection with the Latifpura demolition case. This time the FIR has been lodged against 16 persons for holding a protest outside the office of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust over the issue of rehabilitation of Latifpura oustees.

Majority of those booked by the police are not the affected families but the activists who have been taking on the campaign having formed Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha. The activists had lied down on the road in front of the JIT office and burnt an effigy of the government. JIT chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera was reportedly not in the office when the protest took place.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 188 and 283 of the IPC. Those booked include Hans Raj Pabwa, Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, Santokh Singh Sandhu, Sukhjit Singh Daroli, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, Rajwinder Kaur, Hardeep Singh Bhullar, Paramjit Singh Jabbowal, Gurbaksh Singh, Gurdyal Singh, Giani alias Ginni, Manjit Singh Reru, Tarlochan Singh, Balwinder Singh and Kashmir Singh Budhu Rajewal.

The first FIR had been lodged over forged registries of properties at Latifpura. The second one was over possessing blue card despite no eligibility. The third one was for blocking the highway. Nearly 27 houses had been razed near Model Town on December 9 following the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.