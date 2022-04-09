Launch channel to telecast Gurbani, Akal Takht tells SGPC

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 8

Akal Takht has directed the SGPC to launch its own channel to facilitate the worldwide telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. Till then, the SGPC’s IT wing should livestream the programme through its web channel, it said.

Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the SGPC, in response to Takht’s written directions, had sought a week’s time to equip its IT wing with required apparatus.

Expressing gratitude towards CM Bhagwant Mann for offering to provide infrastructure for the telecast, the Jathedar said the government could help the SGPC in getting approval from the Union Government for launching an exclusive channel of the Panth. “It is not the matter of funds. I have had detailed discussions with Sikhs based in the US and UK. The issue is to get permission from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The state government, if it wants to, can help in this regard,” he said.

The Jathedar said while it could take over a month in furnishing the formalities, the aim was to broadcast the June 6 (Op Bluestar anniversary) programme on the new channel. Earlier, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami rejected Mann’s offer to bear the cost of setting up infrastructure at the Golden Temple for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla has asked Akal Takht to assign him the responsibility of procuring rights for the TV channel.

