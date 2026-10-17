Law and order collapsing in Punjab, governance at lowest ebb: KP Rana after Nangal youth’s murder

Former Punjab Assembly Speaker KP Rana on Saturday alleged that law and order in Punjab was collapsing and governance had reached its lowest ebb, citing the broad-daylight killing of a youth in the Majowal area of Nangal on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Nangal, Rana expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said the murder had created an atmosphere of fear among residents.

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The incident was unprecedented in Nangal's history and reflected the growing sense of insecurity among the people, he added.

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Rana said residents were increasingly worried about their safety as criminal activities appeared to be on the rise.

Referring to the situation in Ropar district, the former Speaker alleged that a strong nexus had emerged in the region between the mining mafia and elements allegedly backed by the ruling party. He claimed that rampant illegal mining and the flow of ill-gotten money were contributing to the rise in crime and drawing young people into criminal activities.

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According to Rana, the alleged mining mafia had developed considerable influence in the district, with its activities having wider implications for the social fabric and law and order situation. He said the unchecked flow of money generated through illegal activities could encourage criminal tendencies among the youth and undermine the authority of law enforcement agencies.

Rana also accused the AAP government of creating an atmosphere of fear among political opponents. He alleged that workers of opposition parties were being specifically targeted and intimidated by criminal elements, raising concerns about the safety of political activists in the district.

Referring to an alleged attack on Congress workers last night, Rana claimed that some criminal elements associated with the ruling party had attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. He alleged that such incidents were part of an attempt to intimidate opposition workers and discourage them from carrying out political activities.

The murder in Majowal has brought the issue of public safety in Nangal into focus, with Rana using the incident to launch a broader attack on the state government's handling of law and order.

The former Speaker's remarks also come amid growing political attention on illegal mining in Ropar district, an issue that has increasingly figured in the political discourse ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Rana maintained that the government needed to take the deteriorating situation seriously and ensure that those involved in criminal activities were brought to justice.