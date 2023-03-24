Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a video address on Friday spoke about prevailing law and order situation in the state.

He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and peace in the state and he was proactively working towards it.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a video address on Friday. Video grab

Mann said in the era where youth of Punjab deserve laptops and jobs, we won’t let them become raw material of factories made for religious purpose.

In a brief address, he said he won’t betray trust of people.

Warning people who are involved in creating ‘unrest’ in the name of religion, Mann said his government won’t let it happened.

“We will not allow those who want to play politics over religion to succeed. You have reposed your confidence in me and I assure you that I will not let Punjab go back to its old days. I won’t let Punjab turn into Afghanistan,’’ he said.

