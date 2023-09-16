 ‘Law and order non-existent in state’, Jakhar lambasts govt : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • ‘Law and order non-existent in state’, Jakhar lambasts govt

‘Law and order non-existent in state’, Jakhar lambasts govt

‘Law and order non-existent in state’, Jakhar lambasts govt


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the Chief Minister’s decision to set up new police chowkis at focal points was an “abject” admission of the “non-existent” law and order situation in Punjab. This has been adversely impacting the economic prospects of the state, Jakhar added.

He said several recent incidents suggest that the government has failed to restore people’s faith in the state’s forces. These include the mercantile association of Batala handing over the keys of their establishments to the area SSP over rampant thefts, incidents of snatching near Abohar and peddlers in targeting anti-drug activists in Bathinda.

The whole state was reeling under a spell of insecurity, Jakhar said, and because of this, no one wished to set up industry in Punjab.

#BJP #Sunil Jakhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

6
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

7
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...


Cities

View All

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat