‘Law and order non-existent in state’, Jakhar lambasts govt

Chandigarh, September 15
State BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the Chief Minister’s decision to set up new police chowkis at focal points was an “abject” admission of the “non-existent” law and order situation in Punjab. This has been adversely impacting the economic prospects of the state, Jakhar added.
He said several recent incidents suggest that the government has failed to restore people’s faith in the state’s forces. These include the mercantile association of Batala handing over the keys of their establishments to the area SSP over rampant thefts, incidents of snatching near Abohar and peddlers in targeting anti-drug activists in Bathinda.
The whole state was reeling under a spell of insecurity, Jakhar said, and because of this, no one wished to set up industry in Punjab.
