Law officers under AG's quota dropped

Chandigarh, March 31
Just about a fortnight after the formation of the new government, Punjab has decided to do away with the services of law officers earlier appointed under the Advocate General’s discretionary quota. The state, at the same time, extended the contract term of other law officers. Their term was to come to an end today.
An order issued by Punjab this evening made it clear the extension was being granted till further orders or completion of fresh engagement process. In a communication to Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu, Additional Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, and Justice Uma Shankar Gupta said the government had decided to extend the contract term of the law officers on prevailing terms and conditions. —
