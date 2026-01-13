DT
Home / Punjab / Law & order in Punjab at its worst, says Sunil Jakhar

Law & order in Punjab at its worst, says Sunil Jakhar

Questioned whether the AAP government was even capable of doing anything about the situation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:32 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sunil Jakhar File photo
Expressing concern over the “deteriorating” law and order in the state, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar has said the law and order situation in Punjab has reached its worst level thus far.

In a post on social media, Jakhar wrote that before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit, gangsters in Phagwara today fired seven rounds at a sweets shop, effectively “saluting” the police, thereby openly challenging AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of eliminating gangsters within seven days.

Earlier, an indiscriminate firing incident had taken place at the residence of AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju in Phagwara itself.

He questioned whether the AAP government was even capable of doing anything about this situation or whether the people had been left at the mercy of gangsters.

Jakhar said there appears to be no government in the state and people were being forced to live in fear and panic. He said the AAP government had completely failed and gangsters were openly challenging the government by carrying out firing incidents on a daily basis.

He urged CM Mann to focus on the situation in the state instead of trying to please his masters sitting in Delhi.

Zero-tolerance against violence, gangsterism: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, said law and order was firmly under control and the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government had zero-tolerance policy against gangsterism and violence.

Baltej Singh Pannu, media in-charge of AAP, said the Opposition leaders repeatedly raised questions on law and order, but the ground reality exposed the hollowness of their claims.

“The Mann government has given a free hand to the Punjab Police to deal with anti-social elements,” he added.

“Any person who fires a bullet will be dealt with sternly,” Pannu said, adding that those who commit crime and go into hiding in other states would nabbed and brought to justice.

