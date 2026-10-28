Law & order in tatters: Shiromani Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today said repeated acts of violence by the drug mafia and gangsters indicated failure of the law and order in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Ghanaur, the Bathinda MP said, “Punjab is witnessing one incident after another.”

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She said it was shameful that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had refused to meet the family of slain anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota.

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“The aggrieved family has every right to demand action against the police officers who granted an arms licence to Jhota’s killer, besides action against the drug inspector, as psychotropic drugs were being sold at chemist shops under his watch,” she said, adding that the Maawan-Dheeyan Di Fauj had been created to curb the drug menace.

“Once the SAD government is formed in 2027, a special task force headed by a woman DGP will be constituted to crack down on all drug offenders and your testimonies will be used to punish them,” she said.

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Harsimrat also took on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asking what message he would bring to Punjab after defaming its youth earlier.

In Zirakpur, she sympathised with mothers who had lost their children to drugs. She said it was difficult to see the plight of women like Manjit Kaur of Sultanpur Lodhi, who had lost five sons to drugs and Preeto, who had lost four children to the menace.