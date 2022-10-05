Patiala law university VC nominated

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Prof GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, has been nominated as Member, Punjab State Higher Education Council for five years. He has served as a professor of law and development and chairperson at the centre for criminal justice administration, National Law Institute University, Bhopal. TNS

18 mobiles seized, 3 held

Sangrur: “The police have arrested Avtar Singh, Sikandar Singh and Ranjit Singh and seized 18 mobiles, one laptop and 20 watches. They had stolen the items from a shop,” said Sub-Inspector Shervinder Singh, Lehra police station.