Patiala law university VC nominated

Patiala: Prof GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, has been nominated as Member, Punjab State Higher Education Council for five years. He has served as a professor of law and development and chairperson at the centre for criminal justice administration, National Law Institute University, Bhopal. TNS
18 mobiles seized, 3 held
Sangrur: “The police have arrested Avtar Singh, Sikandar Singh and Ranjit Singh and seized 18 mobiles, one laptop and 20 watches. They had stolen the items from a shop,” said Sub-Inspector Shervinder Singh, Lehra police station.
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...