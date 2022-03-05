MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today left for Poland to extend a helping hand in the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, especially those stuck in Kharkiv.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours, including Romania, Hungary and Poland. Aujla said the main problem students faced was in reaching the western borders, located over 1,500-1,600 km from the northeastern part, where most were stuck.

Aujla said he had established some Punjabi contacts in Poland and those living close to Polish and Romanian borders. “Advisories are being issued to students to reach up to the Poland border by putting their lives at risk. The main problem they face is mode of transport. We need at least 20-22 buses that could ferry them to safe destinations. I have been in touch with some persons to arrange transport facility for them. I appeal to the Punjabi community settled in nearby places to come out and help students,” he said. —

