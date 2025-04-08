DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Lawrence Bishnoi gang, BKI behind grenade attack on BJP leader Kalia’s house in Jalandhar

Lawrence Bishnoi gang, BKI behind grenade attack on BJP leader Kalia’s house in Jalandhar

Two gangsters, Zeeshan Akhtar and Shahzad Bhatti, were conspirators, says ADGP Arptit Shukla
article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members inside the house after a "blast" took place outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, in Punjab's Jalandhar district, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The Punjab police on Tuesday said a grenade attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s house in Jalandhar was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Two gangsters, Zeeshan Akhtar and Shahzad Bhatti, were conspirators, ADGP Arpit Shukla, said this in a press conference.

He said the police solved the case within 12 hours of its occurrence.

Advertisement

Shukla said Punjab Police teams along with Central government agencies worked round the clock to crack the case.

“A big operation to catch several culprits is under way, due to which further details cannot be shared. Police parties are raiding many places ,” he said.

Advertisement

The ADGP said the e-rickshaw used in the crime has been impounded.

“We cannot disclose the identity of the arrested accused at the moment,” he said.

These attacks were not an intelligence failure, Shukla said in response to queries.

The Punjab government had shifted ADGP Intelligence R K Jaiswal last evening without giving him a new posting.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper