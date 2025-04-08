Lawrence Bishnoi gang, BKI behind grenade attack on BJP leader Kalia’s house in Jalandhar

The Punjab police on Tuesday said a grenade attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s house in Jalandhar was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Two gangsters, Zeeshan Akhtar and Shahzad Bhatti, were conspirators, ADGP Arpit Shukla, said this in a press conference.

He said the police solved the case within 12 hours of its occurrence.

Shukla said Punjab Police teams along with Central government agencies worked round the clock to crack the case.

“A big operation to catch several culprits is under way, due to which further details cannot be shared. Police parties are raiding many places ,” he said.

The ADGP said the e-rickshaw used in the crime has been impounded.

“We cannot disclose the identity of the arrested accused at the moment,” he said.

These attacks were not an intelligence failure, Shukla said in response to queries.

The Punjab government had shifted ADGP Intelligence R K Jaiswal last evening without giving him a new posting.