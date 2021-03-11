Lawrence Bishnoi in 2-day remand of Kotkapura police

Tribune News Service

Kotkapura, August 10

The local police today got a two-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion from a cloth merchant last year.

Though Bishnoi is also named as an accused in the murder of Gurlal Singh Pehlawan, district Youth Congress president, who was killed last year, the police did not press the court for his remand in this case today.

The police had registered a case against Bishnoi on the complaint of a cloth merchant in Kotkapura, who had alleged that a caller, identifying himself as Goldy Brar and claiming to be a close aide of Bishnoi, demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion from him on the name of Bishnoi.