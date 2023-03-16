Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Chandigarh/Bhatinda, March 16

With Punjab Police left red-faced over the recent interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a private news channel, state’s officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday categorically stated that it was not conducted from the high-security Bathinda jail or any other jail in state.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters in Chandigarh, Yadav said a quick inquiry into the incident has revealed it was impossible to conduct the interview from the Bathinda jail.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Mr. Gaurav Yadav, IPS, will address a Press Conference

"The interview is a deep-rooted conspiracy to cause trouble in Punjab,” he said, adding use of mobile phone or internet in the high security zone was impossible. He said the interview seems to have been conducted much earlier.

Meanwhile, reacting on the interview, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said it was a deep-rooted conspiracy and a bid to defame Sidhu Moosewala ahead of his first barsi. “But such people will never succeed in their designs as Sidhu Moosewala has carved a place in the hearts of the people,” he added.

Further, he said interviewing a hardcore gangster from inside the jail is failure of journalistic ethics along with a deteriorating law and order situation.

