Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide attacks two jail staffers in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 2

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Jasdev Singh Jassi, who is currently lodged at the District Jail here, in an attempt to murder case, today allegedly attacked two assistant jail superintendents with a spoon. Jassi is a ‘B-category’ gangster. He was recently shifted to the jail here.

Both the injured assistant jail superintendents Tarsem Singh and Pritam Lal have been admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries. Sources said they were inspecting the jail when the alleged incident occurred in the evening.

Injured Tarsem Singh said, “I have suffered multiple injuries on my body. The gangsters are upset because of strictness in the jail.”

Notably, Jassi had recently sent an audio recording to a news channel, accusing the jail staff of discriminating with inmates. Dr Sachin Gupta, Muktsar SSP, said: “The situation is under control. Jassi attacked jail staffers today, but they are fine.”

#lawrence bishnoi #Muktsar #punjab gangsters