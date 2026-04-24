'Lawrence of Punjab' docu-series 'refrained' from release, says Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

In a proactive move to ensure responsible content dissemination and maintain the social fabric of the state, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoIB), Government of India, has issued an advisory to the ZEE5 OTT platform directing them not to release the documentary titled “Lawrence of Punjab”, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

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The development comes on the heels of Special DGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja, taking up the matter with the MoIB, seeking a restraint on the screening of the content under Section 69A(1) of the IT Act citing serious concerns regarding its impact on public order.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said that various internal inputs suggested that the documentary—featuring dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and specific narratives—posed a significant risk of glorifying organised crime and notorious criminals. Such depictions have the potential to mislead the youth and disturb the hard-earned peace of the state, he added.

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Acting swiftly on these reports, the Punjab police approached the MoIB, which serves as the designated nodal agency for OTT content in India.

The DGP said that following a thorough examination of the entire material, the Ministry concurred with the assessment and issued an advisory to the ZEE5 directing them not to release the content on its OTT platform.

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“We thank the MoIB, Government of India for its prompt intervention and support in ensuring responsible content dissemination and safeguarding the social fabric of the State,” said Yadav.

Reaffirming Punjab police’s stance, the DGP stated that their team remains committed to maintaining peace, public order, and social harmony at all costs. He further warned that any content attempting to incite criminal activities would be dealt with strictly as per the law.