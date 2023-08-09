Faridkot: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide remanded in 3-day custody

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 8

The police on Tuesday got a three-day remand of Vikramjeet Singh Brar, who is a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Brar was brought on a production warrant from New Delhi last week, days after his deportation from the UAE.

Earlier, the police got his remand for questioning him in Rs 25 lakh extortion case. Today, his custody was taken in an attempt to murder case of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower who was accused of the 2015 sacrileges.

Brar, a resident of Pilibanga, Rajasthan, has been facing 11 cases, including two in Faridkot for murder, attempt to murder, and extortion.

He is also an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. It’s alleged that he had helped Goldy Brar in executing the killing of Moosewala. He was allegedly operating as a “control room” for the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang from the UAE.

A team of the NIA had arrested him in the UAE after the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

#Faridkot #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters