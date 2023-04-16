Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 15

Kapurthala-based advocate Rajdeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh, who have been arrested for helping pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh escape from Rajpur Bhaian village, were today produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Simrandeep Singh Sohi. The court remanded them in four-day police custody.

Along with this, another accused arrested in this connection, Onkar Nath, a resident of Tut Kalan in Jalandhar district, was sent to the judicial custody. Similarly, Karnail Singh, alias Goga, a resident of Hoshiarpur, arrested in the same case, was also produced in the court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

According to information, Amritpal had reached Rajpur Bhaian village after leaving an Innova in Marnaiyan village. There he was helped by two brothers Kuldeep Singh and Hardeep Singh, who were earlier arrested.

Sources said while staying at Rajpur Bhaian village, Amritpal reportedly contacted NRI Gurjap Singh. Gurjap allegedly entrusted the responsibility to help Amritpal to his brother Rajdeep Singh, a native of Babak village, near Tanda, Hoshiarpur district.

Rajdeep in his statement said he had refused and even reprimanded his brother for asking him to evacuate Amritpal from the village. But on his brother’s request, Rajdeep relented. Thereafter, Rajdeep contacted his friend Sarabjit Singh, alias Sabi.

Sarabjit came to the village in an Endeavour and took Amritpal out of there in the night. According to the sources, after leaving Rajpur Bhaian village, Amritpal reportedly stayed in Himachal for a few days.