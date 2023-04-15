Lawyer arrested for ‘links’ with fugitive

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, April 14

Rajdeep Singh, a practising lawyer in Kapurthala, has been arrested for his alleged links with pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Though the Hoshiarpur SSP confirmed the arrest, Rajdeep’s family had no knowledge about his whereabouts. His younger brother Sukhraj said Rajdeep was living at a religious dera in Lakhan village in Kapurthala. Rajdeep used to come home only once in a couple of months, he said.

“Early this morning, we got a call from Baba Inder Pal Singh from the dera saying that he feared that police had detained Rajdeep,” said Sukhraj. “We have been making rounds of Bhangala and Mukerian police stations, but we could not find anything about his arrest,” said Sukhraj.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the police while following certain leads in the Amritpal case, had came in contact with Rajdeep. “There are several things we need to verify from him. He has been arrested and investigation is on,” the SSP said.