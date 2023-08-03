Nangal: Lawyer held for 'attack' on mining officials

Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 2

The police arrested advocate Vishal Saini allegedly for provoking people to attack workers and Mining Department officials on November 10 last year at a desilting site near Bhalaan village here today.

Saini, a member of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee formed by locals to oppose the illegal mining, was also booked with five others allegedly for extortion from stone crusher owners.

Nangal Bar Association president Navdeep Singh Hira alleged that the police picked Saini from the court premises.

Last year on November 8, committee members along with a large number of locals started a dharna near desilting site alleging that illegal mining was being carried out at the spot in the garb of desilting the river. Two days later, when the authorities did not stop the desilting operation, the protesters reached the site and asked workers to leave the spot. Following this, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge in which a protester, identified as Brij Nandan Puri, had suffered a head injury.

After the incident, the Mining Department SDO Akash Aggarwal lodged a complaint that nearly five persons instigated people to attack the workers and officials involved in desilting work carried out by the state government. Following this, the police had registered a case under Sections 332, 353, 427, 186, 148 and 149 of IPC against the unidentified suspects.

