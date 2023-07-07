Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today booked Gautam Majithia, an advocate of the Improvement Trust, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in lieu of getting the land acquisition compensation released.

An official spokesperson said the advocate had been booked on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Pratap Avenue, Amritsar.

He said Jatinder had lodged a complaint on an anti-corruption portal on May 18, citing that Majithia had demanded Rs 20 lakh for release of the additional compensation of the 20 bigha acquired by the Improvement Trust on March 25, 2022. A court had ordered the release of 20 per cent compensation for the land to the complainant. When Jatinder approached the advocate, he demanded Rs 20 lakh to get it released, of which, he already took Rs 8 lakh as a bribe.