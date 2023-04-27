Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

Tribune News Service

Morinda, April 27

A lawyer allegedly tried to attack the Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court today. Sacrilege accused Jasvir Singh was presented in Rupnagar court after his 2-day remand ended today when a lawyer, identified as Sahibjit Singh Khurl, entered the court complex with a revolver. Khurl was, however, immediately overpowered by policemen and bystanders present on the spot before he could pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, Kharar Bar Association president has denied that Sahibjit Singh Khurl is their member.

Jasvir Singh had allegedly hit two Sikh priests and desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib at the gurdwara in Morinda on Monday. Police arrested Jasvir and booked him for hurting religious sentiments and attempting to murder.

In a video which surfaced on social media, Jasvir can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of Kotwali Sahib gurdwara after crossing the railing and then hitting two 'granthis' who were reciting from the Guru Granth Sahib and then pushing the holy book.

Jasvir Singh, who works as an electrician, was later overpowered by devotees present in the shrine and beaten up. He was then handed over to the police.

The incident drew condemnation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders cutting across political parties as well as Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

#sacrilege