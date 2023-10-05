Lawyers boycott work to oppose transfer of cases

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 4

Lawyers in Malout today abstained from work to oppose the proposed transfer of criminal cases from Lambi police station for one month each to Gidderbaha and Malout.

“Malout is a fully functional subdivision. We will suffer if work of Malout subdivision is transferred to Gidderbaha. Earlier, the odd-even formula was adopted while allocating criminal cases of Lambi to Malout and Gidderbaha,” said Vikas Sachdeva, vice-president, Malout Bar Association.

#Muktsar