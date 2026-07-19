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Home / Punjab / Lawyers to pay less for power use in chambers

Lawyers to pay less for power use in chambers

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:07 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Punjab lawyers will have to pay less for the power they consume in their chambers. A decision in this regard was taken by the Punjab government some time ago, but could not be implemented. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has now “decided to process and dispose of” eligible applications within 48 hours.

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Taking note of complaints regarding delays and laxity in implementing the decision, PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Basant Garg has instructed officers of all subdivision offices to dispose of eligible applications within two days of their receipt.

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The decision was taken after lawyers from across the state urged CM Bhagwant Mann that electricity connections for their chambers be shifted from the commercial to domestic category. The benefit is applicable only to the chambers of advocates registered with the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council.

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