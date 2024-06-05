Leader speak

We respect people’s verdict for the Lok Sabha elections… public service and development works will continue .. Aabad Raho Zindabad Raho. — Bhagwant Mann, CM and AAP Punjab chief

I will always remain indebted to people for reposing faith in me. Not just for five years, I will remember this love, affection and trust you have reposed in me all through. — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

One had satta (power). The others had money and used religion as poll plank. I only had clean image and the common man’s support. I express my gratitude to people of Patiala. — Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

I want to thank my party workers who worked hard day and night. This victory belongs to the people of Bathinda, who gave me an opportunity to serve them.— Harsimrat Badal, SAD

I would like to thank all BJP workers and leaders who worked hard for my campaign. My thanks to all voters in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency who voted for me. — Preneet Kaur, BJP

Only the Congress can counter the BJP in Punjab. Winning eight seats in the 2019 poll to now winning seven seats, when the party is positioned as the principal opposition in the Assembly, is a big achievement. — Partap Bajwa, Cong

