Leaders 'detained' in Karnataka, Samyukt Kisan Morcha blocks highways in Malwa

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 26

Scores of farmers, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), staged protests and blocked national highways at more than 10 locations in Bathinda and Mansa districts.

They are protesting the alleged detention of Samyukat Kisan Morcha leaders and members by the police in Karnataka.

Samyukat Kisan Morcha leader Baldev Singh Sandoha said, “A meeting was organised by the morcha leaders in Karnataka where farm leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states had gone to participate.

During a protest march towards the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the police intervened and detained several protesters on the way. This is absolute high-handedness by the government machinery, which will not be tolerated at all.”

Farmers blocked roads in Bathinda at Lehra Mohabbat, Rampura, Goniana, Sangat, Talwandi Sabo, Maur, two roads near Kot Shamir and at Bhaini Bagha village in Mansa district and raised slogans against the Karnataka Government and the Central government, demanding the release of farmers.

Sandoha said the road blockade would continue until those held captive are released. But after being assured of their release, the blockades were lifted later in the evening.

