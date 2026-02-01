Leaders from across parties invited for Halwara airport inauguration

Senior bureaucrats and other officials remained on their toes throughout Saturday to make last-minute arrangements for the Halwara airport inauguration programme, expected to be attended by close to 1,000 people from across the political spectrum tomorrow.

While the airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu will at the airport along with other dignitaries to witness the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held around 4 pm.

According to an official, the “entire state machinery” was pressed into service to make last-minute arrangements for the event.

“A water-proof pandal is being set up for guests. The tomorrow’s event is likely to be witnessed by 1,000 persons from all political parties. CM Mann has confirmed his to visit to Halwara tomorrow ahead of the inauguration by the PM, which is expected to be around 3.30 pm to 4 pm”, said the official.

The official said several Opposition leaders, including state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, have been invited for the event.

Industry hopes for financial package

Meanwhile, ahead of the PM’s Punjab visit, local industrialists hoped for a central package to revive the industry in the state.

“If not tomorrow, then may be during the visit of Amit Shah in Punjab in February. We hope that a good package will be given to the industry in Punjab for revival,” said Badish Jindal, president World MSME.

Expecting financial support for the MSMEs, the president of the ATIU, Pankaj Sharma, said, “Since the state polls are just a year away, industry hopes to get a good package.”

Vikram Kanwar, a local resident, said they wanted the flights to start soon from the airport.

Commercial flights to begin from next month

According to sources, commercial flight operations were likely to commence at the airport from March, with formal announcements in this regard expected to be made by the Chief Minister tomorrow. Air India has reportedly received the necessary permissions from the Indian Air Force to begin operations from the airport.

Joint venture of airports authority, state govt

Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu said the Halwara terminal building had been developed as a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Punjab Government at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore.

He said the operationalisation of the Halwara airport would significantly improve air connectivity in Punjab’s Malwa region. “The airport will boost trade, industry, tourism, healthcare and education, and contribute meaningfully to the overall socio-economic development of Punjab,” Naidu said.

According to the minister, the airport has been designed to meet the growing regional air travel demand and is equipped to handle Code C aircraft, including Airbus A321 and Boeing 737. Air India has received the necessary permissions from the Indian Air Force and is expected to begin flight operations from the first week of March.

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora said the airport would be a game-changer for Ludhiana’s export-driven economy. “This will drastically cut travel time for industry and exporters, improve connectivity and strengthen Punjab’s position as a manufacturing and investment hub,” he said.