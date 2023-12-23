Leaders seek relief for villages affected by late blight attack

Patiala, December 22
Leaders of various political parties have been visiting villages where tomato crop was destroyed due to late blight attack. BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur today visited farmers of Fatehpur Rajputa village and urged the government to give compensation to them.
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has also written a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding immediate compensation for the affected farmers. Earlier, SAD leader Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra had also met the farmers.
