Leaking sewers inconvenience Sangrur residents

Sangrur, September 10
Leakage in sewage pipes of Sangrur city has led to stagnation of waste water, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Jatinder Kalra, a BJP leader, said: “The waste water is leaking for more than one month in front of Shiv Ram temple. Despite repeated complaints, neither the SDO nor the executive engineers are taking any action against the employees of a private company, which has been given maintenance contract.” Pali Ram Bansal of Guru Nanak Colony said, “If this is the situation of Sangrur, then one can guess about other cities.”
SS Dhillon, Executive Engineer, Sewage Board, said they were getting the faulty pipes repaired.
