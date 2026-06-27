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Home / Punjab / Least bothered about political rivals: CM Mann

Least bothered about political rivals: CM Mann

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Aman Sood
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann during a Lok Milni at Gajewas village in Samana on Friday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said the Opposition had been continuously raising pointless issues, whereas the AAP government had always worked for overall development of the Punjab.

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“If you break a string of takkri (SAD symbol), it becomes useless. If a finger gets fractured, hand (Congress symbol) can’t perform tasks properly and if a lotus (BJP symbol) loses its petals, it doesn’t remain intact. However, if a broom (AAP symbol) loses its few sticks, it can still do the cleaning efficiently,” said Mann, while targeting the rival parties that are demanding his resignation over the alleged viral video.

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While laying the foundation stone of a stadium in Samana, he said, “This stadium will be constructed on nine acres of panchayati land at an estimated cost of Rs 10.35 crore. It will feature eight lane 400-metre synthetic athletics track.”

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CM Mann said the Punjab Government was constructing 3,100 rural sports grounds, equipped with modern facilities, at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore. The sports infrastructure would play a great role to wane away youngsters from drugs, he said.

“It is a matter of immense pride that Punjab has got an opportunity to organise the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Despite strong Punjabi representation, Punjab had never hosted a major hockey tournament until now,” the CM said.

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