Left home to ease mother’s burden, won Asian medal in discus throw

Every medal has a story. But Bhartpreet Singh’s bronze medal in the discus throw at the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships, held on July 9 in China, is far more than the reward for years of hard work. It is the triumph of a son who stepped out of his home and into sports with one simple hope — to ease the burden on his widowed mother.

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“I thought if I left home, there would be one less person to feed,” Bhartpreet recalled.

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Hailing from Shahbad village near Batala, Bhartpreet’s journey did not begin with dreams of international glory. It began with a desperate attempt to help his struggling family. “I came for the trials in Jalandhar thinking that if I got selected, at least one person’s food expenses at home would reduce. Those selected received free accommodation and diet. My mother was already struggling to raise us, and my sister’s education expenses were also there. I thought this would give her some relief,” Bhartpreet told The Tribune.

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Today, that same young man stands among Asia’s finest after winning the bronze medal in the discus throw at the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships.

Bhartpreet was only eight years old when tragedy struck. His father, a Punjab Police constable, passed away, leaving the family shattered. His mother took up a job that paid barely Rs 8,000 a month to raise Bhartpreet and his younger sister.

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When Bhartpreet arrived for the trials in Jalandhar, his future coach Baldeep Singh noticed something beyond his athletic frame.

“He had an excellent physique, but he came wearing worn-out slippers. I asked him about his father, and he quietly told me he had lost him when he was eight. I immediately understood the financial struggles he had come from,” recalled Baldeep Singh, a coach at the Centre of Excellence, Punjab Sports Department.

Initially, Bhartpreet’s only goal was to reduce the financial pressure at home. But his perspective changed after watching his roommate return as a champion.

“He was my close friend. Everyone respected him after his victory. Watching that inspired me. I realised I wanted to pursue sports seriously and earn that respect too,” Bhartpreet said.

That moment became the turning point in his career. One of Bhartpreet’s most cherished possessions is a train ticket he once couldn’t afford. Before his first Junior National Championships in Guwahati, coach Baldeep Singh arranged his travel. “I still have that ticket safely kept. It was the first time I travelled in an AC coach. That was the moment I felt my coach was doing so much for me, and I had to work equally hard to justify his faith.”

His mother made sacrifices of her own. When Bhartpreet needed his first pair of professional throwing shoes, she sold her gold bangles to buy them. The sacrifice paid off.

Bhartpreet went on to win gold at the 2023 Asian U-20 Athletics Championships and steadily climbed the national and international ranks. “After winning the Junior Nationals and the Asian championship, I felt I had truly arrived,” he said.

Today, Bhartpreet serves as a Petty Officer in the Navy. Yet his biggest dream has nothing to do with medals. “My mother still works for around Rs 13,000 a month. We still live in a rented house. I want to buy our own home for her,” he said.