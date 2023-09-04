Leftover proceeds: Action likely against SGPC employees

Amritsar, September 3
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive is likely to take stern action against those employees who were involved in misappropriation of the Golden Temple’s langar leftover proceeds to the tune of Rs 1 crore from 2019 to 21.
Several other panthic issues will be taken up in the SGPC executive committee meeting on September 5.
Sources said names of officials behind the bungling in proceeds of langar may be released in public domain.
On July 4, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had suspended 51 employees, including 35 inspectors, eight managers, six supervisors and two storekeepers for alleged misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the Golden Temple’s langar leftover.
On August 9, the SGPC had reinstated services of 23 suspended employees.
