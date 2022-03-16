AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna raids illegal sand quarry in Fazilka; 1 held

Fazilka, March 15
AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna conducted a raid at an illegal sand quarry in Pakka Chisti village of the district on Monday late evening. The illegal mining was allegedly going on unabated in connivance with officials.
Sources said after getting a tip-off, Sawna, along with the police and officials of the mining department, reached the site and found some persons excavating sand and loading it on a tractor-trailer. While a suspect fled the spot, the police arrested one Veer Singh, a resident of Muthianwali village, from the site. They also impounded a tractor-trailer with nearly 200 cubic feet sand. Sawna said the promise to wipe out sand mafia from the state would be fulfilled and the illegal mining would not be tolerated at any cost. Rajiv Behl, Junior Engineer, Mining Department, too, reiterated the MLA’s sentiments.
In the past 10 days, eight persons have been arrested, two booked and eight sand-laden tractor-trailers have been impounded in the past 10 days since March 5. Four persons were arrested on March 7 and one each on March 5, 6, 13 and 14. —
