Leh mishap: Jawans cremated with full honours in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune Reporters
Faridkot/Fatehgarh Sahib, August 21
Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal (39) of Sarsiri village of Faridkot, who was killed in a road accident along with eight other jawans, including one from Kamali village of Fatehgarh Sahib, on Saturday, was cremated with full honours at his native village Sarisiri today. The accident had occurred after their vehicle skidded off the road near Kiari in Leh district of Ladakh.
MP Mohammad Sadique and Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot, Vineet Kumar tried to console the aggrieved family members who included the deceased’s wife and two sons.
Ramesh Lal’s elder son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of hundreds of people.
Meanwhile in Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarandeep Singh was cremated with full honours at his native village Kamali today.
He was given gun salute and flower petals were showered upon the body. Wreaths were laid by DC Parneet Shergill, SSP Ravjot Grewal, MLA Rupinder Singh and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...