Leh mishap: Jawans cremated with full honours in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune Reporters

Faridkot/Fatehgarh Sahib, August 21

Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal (39) of Sarsiri village of Faridkot, who was killed in a road accident along with eight other jawans, including one from Kamali village of Fatehgarh Sahib, on Saturday, was cremated with full honours at his native village Sarisiri today. The accident had occurred after their vehicle skidded off the road near Kiari in Leh district of Ladakh.

MP Mohammad Sadique and Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot, Vineet Kumar tried to console the aggrieved family members who included the deceased’s wife and two sons.

Ramesh Lal’s elder son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of hundreds of people.

Meanwhile in Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarandeep Singh was cremated with full honours at his native village Kamali today.

He was given gun salute and flower petals were showered upon the body. Wreaths were laid by DC Parneet Shergill, SSP Ravjot Grewal, MLA Rupinder Singh and others.

