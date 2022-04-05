Lehra legislator gets death threat, security beefed up

Sangrur, April 4
AAP’s Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal has claimed to have received death threat from a caller last night. The police have beefed up Goyal’s security and deputed patrol teams outside his residence.
“I was busy at a jagran last night when my PA got a threat call on his mobile. The caller threatened to kill me within two days and abused my PA,” claimed MLA Goyal.
The PA informed the police and the mobile number was put on surveillance. “We have registered a case against an unidentified caller and investigations are on. We have beefed up security and our teams are conducting raids to arrest the suspect,” said Lehra DSP Manoj Gorsi.
Goyal defeated five-time MLA Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex-Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal in the recent Assembly elections. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet
This is the first meeting of the CPP after the party’s poll ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61