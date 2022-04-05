Lehra legislator gets death threat, security beefed up

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 4

AAP’s Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal has claimed to have received death threat from a caller last night. The police have beefed up Goyal’s security and deputed patrol teams outside his residence.

“I was busy at a jagran last night when my PA got a threat call on his mobile. The caller threatened to kill me within two days and abused my PA,” claimed MLA Goyal.

The PA informed the police and the mobile number was put on surveillance. “We have registered a case against an unidentified caller and investigations are on. We have beefed up security and our teams are conducting raids to arrest the suspect,” said Lehra DSP Manoj Gorsi.

Goyal defeated five-time MLA Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex-Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal in the recent Assembly elections. —