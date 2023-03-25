Leopard caught by Wildlife Dept

Tribune News Service

Nangal, March 24

Area residents heaved a sigh of relief when a leopard, which had been roaming around since Monday, was trapped in a cage set up on the campus of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus by Wildlife Department officials here today.

Ropar Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the seven-year old leopard had killed a dog on the ITI campus on Monday night and the incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Following this, the ITI authorities informed the Wildlife Department, which set up a cage on Tuesday.

The Divisional Forest Officer said the leopard was trapped in the cage at around 4.30 a.m. today. It will be taken to Chhatbir zoo for medical examination before being released into the wild, he said.