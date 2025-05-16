A leopard was trapped on a tree on Bhakra road in Nangal on Friday morning, causing panic among locals.

Wildlife department officials have decided to tame the animal with a tranquilliser gun.

The leopard had reportedly killed a dog in the area on Thursday night following which stray dogs attacked the leopard.

To escape them, it climbed the tree on the roadside and got stuck.

Prabhat Bhatti, an animal activist, said a large number of people gathered to see the leopard were blocking its escape route.

The leopard appears to be one-and-a-half years old.

The wildlife department is trying to rescue the leopard and release it into the forest.