Leopard trapped by poachers rescued

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 12

A leopard got entangled in clutch-wire snare, suspected to have been set up by poachers, in Anandpur Sahib today. The hapless animal, however, was rescued by officials of the Wildlife Department with the help of a medical team from the Chhatbir zoo.

Divisional Forest Officer Kulraj Singh said he got information at around 9 am that the neck of a female leopard was trapped in a wire snare. In an attempt to escape from the snare around the neck, an animal can die of strangulation due to the tightening of the wire.

On reaching the spot to rescue the leopard, it was found that the animal had already suffered serious injuries on the neck, said the DFO. The officials from Chhatbir zoo reached the spot and after tranqualising the injured animal, they took it with them for treatment, he added.