Lessees of BBMB land face eviction, seek state govt help

AAP local leaders have raked up the issue of land dispute with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Led by Chairman of Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University Sanjeev Gautam, they met CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in that regard during one of his recent visits to Nangal.

Advertisement

Gautam told The Tribune that many Bhakra Dam oustees and traders were settled in Nangal town by the BBMB in 1960s. They were given plots and shops on lease by the board. After around 60 years, a number of them are facing eviction cases filed by the board. The eviction cases have been filed against them over minor issues, including alterations in the buildings. The residents have urged the BBMB to settle their lease or transfer the land in their names after charging commercial rates from them.

Gautam said, “We have brought to the CM’s notice that the land in the Nangal area was in the name of the Punjab Irrigation Department. We have urged him to regularise the land in the name of leaseholders so that the people can get reprieve from the cases filed by the BBMB.”

Advertisement

He further said the residents of Nangal town residing on leased properties of the BBMB were also not getting benefits under various state government schemes. “The government has extended the benefit of 300 units of free power to all households in the state. However, the people of Nangal residing on these properties of the BBMB are not getting that benefit. The BBMB has given them separate power connections and it does not allow them 300 units of free power,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who was here on Wednesday, said the matter had been brought to the notice of the CM and he was looking into the matter.

Advertisement

Sources said many plots and shops given by the BBMB had been sold by the original leaseholders to others. The people who have bought the properties were now facing eviction cases by the BBMB.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said most of the land in Nangal town was controlled by either the BBMB or the National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) and it was impeding the development of the area.

The state government wanted to develop Nangal town as a tourism hub, but no land was available for undertaking development projects. He said the government would look into taking over the vacant land of the BBMB to undertake various developmental projects.