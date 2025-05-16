DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Lessons left untaught: Punjab classrooms search for reforms

Lessons left untaught: Punjab classrooms search for reforms

Simply Punjab: The state schools need enough teachers, books on time and revision in syllabi to keep with the times
article_Author
Sanjeev Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:13 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

As the Punjab School Education Board declares results for Classes 10 and 12, teachers, parents and students once again feel the need for education reforms.

Advertisement

The state schools need enough teachers, books on time and revision in syllabi to keep with the times. A uniformity in education is the need of the hour—dividing schools into ordinary, model and smart can be avoided.

Advertisement

Despite the state government having hired more staff, government schools suffer from a staff shortage – 1,775 in high schools and 1,940 in senior secondary schools.

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) in a recent report says around 900 senior secondary schools in the state have no principal. Some principals are officiating in as many as four schools. Schools have a shortage of around 4,000 lecturers for senior classes, a whopping 40 per cent of the total.

Advertisement

DTF state chief Vikramdev Singh says the condition in high schools is no better.

Some high schools have recently been upgraded to senior secondary but they lack staff.

At some places, high school teachers teach senior classes. In some cases, economics teachers handle commerce classes. Some history teachers have been asked to teach political science classes.

The department has not been able to arrange the timely availability of textbooks. A student laments that they usually get textbooks close to their final exams.

Teachers also complain about the quality of textbooks. A teacher says science and commerce textbooks are just a copy-paste of the NCERT books, and students have no choice but to depend on help books.

“The state needs to revise the syllabi and make them in tune with the times. We also need a concerted effort in developing a holistic pedagogy to suit the children’s needs,” says a principal.

Also, a large number of schools have poor facilities for conducting science practicals. The staff employed for the purpose is asked to do clerical work. Schools also don’t have an academic calendar to specify the activity throughout the year to help cover the syllabus and include extra-curricular activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper