Letter seeking orders to prove experience quashed

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 22

Just over six months after the Punjab Public Service Commission came out with an advertisement for the posts of Assistant District Attorney and Deputy District Attorney, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed and set aside the state government’s letter directing the selected candidates to produce copies of six orders of each year showing their presence in the court to prove the claimed experience.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma asserted the court was of the view that the ADAs were required to present the case of the state government effectively in the courts. It appeared that the state government essentially intended to select advocates having rich experience of practice in the courts alone. But the method and manner adopted for searching out such ADAs by introducing letter dated June 5 was wholly unjustified and incorrect approach.

“If at all the state wants to have only those advocates who have practised in the court of law and nowhere else should incorporate such condition in the rules by making appropriate amendments. They can also put a condition in the advertisement and demand of particular certificate from the candidates at the stage of participation. However, demanding of six zimni orders/interim orders with attendance of the lawyer cannot be said to be a sufficient proof of experience,” Justice Sharma asserted.

The Bench added it had not been brought on record as to why an opinion was taken from a DDA, on whose request an Additional Advocate-General gave the opinion resulting in the issuance of letter dated June 5.

“This court does not want to comment further on the approach of the officers of the state and the action of the Additional Advocate-General, Punjab, except to state that the said action is deplorable. Even the opinion placed on record is not based on any law or judgment,” Justice Sharma added.