Licences of 50 immigration firms cancelled in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
File
In a major crackdown on unauthorised immigration firms, the Jalandhar administration has cancelled the licences of 50 such businesses in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said these firms had failed to get their licences renewed, despite being served show-cause notices. As they did not respond to the notices, the administration cancelled their licences.

The district administration had issued notices to 271 travel agents/firms in Jalandhar district in February. The crackdown against illegal travel agents had been intensified in the wake of the return of deportees from the US, who had been sent abroad illegally, through dunki routes.

DC Aggarwal reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting people from immigration firms that did not adhere to legal norms. He urged the public to consult only registered immigration firms that had obtained proper licences from the administration. The list of such firms was available on the websites www.jalandhar.nic.in and www.emigrate.gov.in. For more information, individuals could contact the Protector General of Emigrants helpline at 95306-41790 or email poechd@mea.gov.in.

He said the administration regularly monitored all immigration firms operating in the district and took action against those found running businesses without valid licences. This move aims at curbing fraudulent practices in the immigration sector, besides ensuring that residents receive legitimate and transparent services.

The DC said the administration had placed some more licences under review on account of various irregularities. Those licences could also be cancelled in the coming days as per the guidelines fixed by government, he added.

