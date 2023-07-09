Life valuable, can’t show leniency in fatal accident case: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to show any leniency to a convict in a fatal accident case after making it clear that every human life is valuable and the principal aim and object of the Indian Penal Code is to punish the offenders.

Justice Harsh Bunger asserted that every life was valuable, more so to his family which might be totally dependent on the person for sustenance. Sometimes losing a member could push a family to face miseries of life and it could take years for such families to revive.

“The provisions of the Indian Penal Code are punitive and deterrent in nature... Considering the gravity of the offence in this case, there is no question of showing any leniency to the petitioner. The sentence awarded to the petitioner by the Sessions Judge, Gurdaspur, is upheld,” Justice Bunger asserted.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by a motorist against the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order, dated December 7, 2018, whereby he was sentenced to two-year rigorous imprisonment after being convicted of causing death by negligence, rash driving or riding on a public way and another offence under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

He had also challenged the judgment, dated July 4, 2022, passed by the Gurdaspur Sessions Judge whereby his conviction and sentence under Sections 304-A and 279 was affirmed.

Seeking a lenient view regarding the sentence, his counsel submitted that the petitioner was aged about 35 and blessed with a daughter. He was not involved in any other case of rash and negligent driving. The accident occurred way back in 2015 and the petitioner had suffered the agony of trial and appeal for the past over seven years. Besides, he had suffered incarceration for almost nine months.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bunger referred to the case of “State of Himachal Pradesh versus Ramchandra Rabidas”, in which the Supreme Court emphasised the need for strictly punishing the offenders responsible for motor vehicle accidents.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Bunger asserted: “Keeping in view the legal position and upon considering the facts and circumstances, it is observed that because of the rash and negligent driving on the petitioner’s part, one innocent person lost his life”.