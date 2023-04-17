Lightning burns crop on 3.5 acres

Abohar, April 16
Due to lightning on Sunday, a farmer’s wheat crop on about 3.5 acres was burnt at Dharangwala village near Abohar.
The fire was controlled by villagers before the Fire Department officials reached the spot. Farmer Rajinder Singh said as the weather turned bad around 4 pm, lightning struck the wheat crop in his field and it caught fire. He raised the alarm and farmers working in the nearby fields brought the fire under control by ploughing the field with a tractor while others poured water and sand on it. By then, about 3.5 acres of the crop was burnt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...