Lightning burns crop on 3.5 acres

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 16

Due to lightning on Sunday, a farmer’s wheat crop on about 3.5 acres was burnt at Dharangwala village near Abohar.

The fire was controlled by villagers before the Fire Department officials reached the spot. Farmer Rajinder Singh said as the weather turned bad around 4 pm, lightning struck the wheat crop in his field and it caught fire. He raised the alarm and farmers working in the nearby fields brought the fire under control by ploughing the field with a tractor while others poured water and sand on it. By then, about 3.5 acres of the crop was burnt.