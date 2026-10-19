Lights, railings stolen from Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur

Unknown persons have allegedly stolen decorative lights, railings and other metal fixtures from the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur cantonment, prompting concerns about the security of the district's heritage sites.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, the memorial commemorates the sacrifice of the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment who fought the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897 against an overwhelming force of Afridi tribesmen. The foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and the memorial was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur about a year ago.

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The memorial now appears to have fallen victim to inadequate maintenance and security. Decorative lights that once enhanced its grandeur have reportedly been stolen, while portions of the landscaping and plantation around the memorial show sign of neglect.

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The incident has also brought renewed attention to security concerns at other heritage sites in the district. In the past, thefts and acts of vandalism have been reported from the Anglo-Sikh War Memorial at Ferozeshah and the National Martyrs Memorial complex at Hussainiwala.

At the Anglo-Sikh War Memorial, historical artefacts, including antique pistols, were stolen several years ago. Historical paintings housed at the memorial were also damaged, causing a loss to the region's cultural heritage.Similarly, facilities at the memorial park near Hussainiwala, frequented by visitors paying homage at the samadhis of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, have suffered damage over the years, with some equipment reportedly being stolen.

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Expressing concern over the latest incident, INTACH member Rameshwar Singh said it was unfortunate that monuments associated with the country's history and heritage were vulnerable to theft and vandalism. He urged the government to strengthen security at such sites to prevent further damage.

Social worker Ashok Behal said preserving memorials was essential not only for protecting public assets but also for safeguarding the legacy and sacrifices they commemorate.

The Rai Sikh Bhawan has also reportedly faced incidents of vandalism in the past, with doors, windows and electrical fittings allegedly removed from the premises.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the district administration had written to the police department seeking identification of those responsible for the theft and appropriate action against them. She added that the administration would also examine measures to strengthen security at heritage monuments in the district.

The latest incident has highlighted the need for a comprehensive security and maintenance plan for Ferozepur's historical sites. Heritage conservationists say that regular monitoring, adequate security arrangements and timely upkeep are essential to preserve these landmarks and the legacy they represent.