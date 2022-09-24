List legislative business for session: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, September 23
A letter from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office to the Secretary of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has sought details of the legislative business to be conducted during the proposed Assembly session on September 27, official sources said.
The AAP government had on Thursday sought the Governor’s permission for the same, saying it needed to discuss issues concerning the power situation in the state and stubble-burning. The new twist comes two days after the Governor withdrew his assent to a special session to bring in a trust motion in the wake of “attempts” by the BJP to topple the AAP government in Punjab. The Governor had cancelled the session scheduled for Thursday. “Governor/ President’s consent before any session of legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no President/Governor ever asked list of Legislative business before calling a session. Legislative business is decided by the BAC (Business Advisory Council) and Speaker. Next, the Governor will ask for speeches to be approved by him. It’s too much (sic),” Bhagwant Mann tweeted.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP said legislative business was the exclusive domain of the BAC and Speaker, not the Governor. “The Governor is thoroughly eroding people’s faith in his office, one communication at a time,” he added.
