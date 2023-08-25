Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 24

No relief seems to be in sight for farmers and other residents of Tarn Taran who were left homeless after a breach occurred along the Sutlej near Ghadum village here.

Even as a major portion of the breach has been plugged, the floodwater has left 19 villages inundated, affecting hundreds of families.

Agriculture Department officials said not only has the sown crop been damaged, but there is also little hope that the affected farmers will be able to sow the next rabi crop due to the massive amounts of silt in their fields.

Balwinder Singh, a farmer of Dumniwala village, said at least 100 families of Bhura Hathar and Bhanake villages have migrated to safer locations. He added that the administration had failed to provide boats to the villagers. “The residents have to virtually swim through the muddy, stagnant water to reach the other side to meet their daily needs,” he said.

#Monsoon #Tarn Taran