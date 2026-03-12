Livasa Hospitals to invest Rs 360 crore in Ludhiana: Minister

Livasa Hospitals will invest Rs 360 crore to establish a multi-speciality tertiary care hospital in Ludhiana, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Wednesday.

He said Livasa Hospitals had entered into a long-term agreement with Primewalk Infra Private Limited to develop the 368-bed facility.

The hospital would be located at Sherpur Chowk along the national highway, making it accessible to patients from Ludhiana and neighbouring districts.

The project will be developed on more than 9,500 sq yards of freehold land with a built-up area of over 2.3 lakh square feet.

The hospital would become operational in phases over the next 18 months, the minister added.