Livestock suffering from diseases, face shortage of fodder

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, July 20
Cattle in the flood-hit areas have been suffering from diseases like diarrhoea, fever and skin allergies. Several such cases have been reported to the Animal Husbandry Department. The lack of green fodder is another concern for cattle owners as it was washed away in the deluge.
When The Tribune team reached flood-hit Madala Channa and Chak Madala village, cattle owners said their cows and buffaloes were suffering and becoming weak because of a lack of fodder. “My cattle have some wounds on their legs. They need to be treated at the earliest,” a cattle owner from Madala Channa said. He added, “We cannot leave them in this condition. They are like our family members, and seeing them suffer is very tough,” he said.
Nearly 4,500 head of cattle have been affected in 35 flood-hit villages.
