Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Jalandhar, November 9

While everyone is awaiting to celebrate the festival of lights, darkness has descended on the flood-hit Dhakka Basti villagers. They have been staying in tents for the last four months after their homes were ravaged by the flood waters in July. It is a terrifying time for them. Those who lost their dwellings also fear how they will survive the upcoming winters.

“Asi te kabar vich reh rahe haan. Eh ki zindagi hai” says Gurbachan Singh of Dhakka Basti, who is staying in a tent with his wife, daughter, and two sons.

struggle for survival We are struggling for our lives. My sons used to work as daily wagers but now there is hardly any work for them to do. —Gurbachan Singh of Dhakka Basti

“Saade vaaste koi Diwali nai. We are struggling for our lives. My sons used to work as daily wagers but now there is hardly any work for them to do,” he said. His daughter Soma shared that she didn’t have a nice suit to wear this Diwali. “Also, it is getting very difficult to live in tents amid cold weather,” Soma added.

A 65-year-old woman Gurdev Kaur from Dhakka Basti has also been living inside a tent after the roof of her house collapsed in the deluge. Recalling previous years, she spoke happily about the festive season and how the entire village would light up on the occasion of Diwali.

But the moment the reality struck her, the glee on her face faded away and she broke down, “This Diwali, everything is black,” she says.

Farmers, who lost their entire paddy crop, are also suffering a lot. Farmer Sarabjit Singh said, ‘Ethe de loka di kedi Diwali. There are no festive cheers for us.”

